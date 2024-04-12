A new children’s book inspired by a Lichfield women’s childhood battle with cancer has been published.

Kids’ Village charity founder Sam Fletcher-Goodwin has penned Glow From The Inside – a book for children aged three to six years old.

The 30-year-old, who overcame a form of cancer called Rhabdomyosarcoma, founded her organisation in a bid to build the UK’s first holiday resort to provide free breaks for critically ill children and their families.

Published by Austin Macauley, the book is inspired by Sam’s experience of battling cancer and losing her hair as a child.

The story centres around a lion who loses his mane on the first day of a new job, protecting Kids’ Village. He then becomes sad and frustrated that he won’t be as good at his job without his mane – but the creatures of the wood rally round to help him.

Sam, who is dyslexic, said the book’s message is that external appearances are not as important as what’s on the inside.

“Losing my hair during chemotherapy treatment had a big impact on my confidence as a child – I felt different and hid behind wigs and bandanas. “I hope this story can, of course, entertain, but also help children like me feel less conscious of their appearance and maybe help others to embrace differences. “I never imagined that I could become an author, but I think being dyslexic allows me to think differently and be creative and it was so fun to channel my imagination into a children’s book.” Sam Fletcher-Goodwin

Glow From The Inside can be purchased via Austin Macauley, Amazon and Waterstones – with a donation from the sale of each book going to Kids’ Village.

The charity has embarked on a £5million fundraising drive to build the resort in the countryside near Lichfield. For more details visit www.kidsvillage.org.uk.