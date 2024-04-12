A councillor says the forthcoming demolition of a multi-storey car park in Lichfield could create an opportunity to tackle a shortage of blue badge bays in the city.

The Birmingham Road facility is due to come down this year as part of redevelopment plans for the land and the creation of the new cinema in the former Debenhams building.

Cllr Dave Robertson, Labour representative for Curborough ward, told a meeting of Lichfield District Council’s overview and scrutiny committee that temporary spaces on the site once it is knocked down could help resolve wider concerns around a lack of disabled bays.

“The ‘meanwhile’ use of the multi-storey car park site represents a real opportunity to increase blue badge disabled parking. “It would be a missed opportunity if that wasn’t discussed.” Cllr Dave Robertson

Cllr Colin Ball, who heads the city centre masterplan task group at the council, said it was part of the discussions around how the land could be used until a more permanent element of the redevelopment is put in place.

“That’s already been raised in a task group meeting and hopefully is being acted on, but I’ve not had any communication on that.”