Lichfield will switch their focus to the Papa John’s Community Cup this weekend.

The Myrtle Greens will get the chance to get one over on Long Eaton who pipped them to the league title.

The fixture at Cooke Fields tomorrow (13th April) also marks President’s Day which will mark Barry Broad’s final home game in the post.

A pre-match luncheon will take place to mark the occasion.

Kick-off tomorrow is at 3pm.