A singer-songwriter is bringing her country sounds back to Lichfield.

Sarah Riches will be back at The Hub at St Mary’s with her seven-piece band The Dreamcatchers next month.

The show follows a sell-out performance last September.

This time around, she’ll be performing covers and songs from her current album, I Don’t Give Up Easily, which was recorded and produced in Nashville.

Sarah, a finalist in the 2023 UK Country Radio.com Awards, said:

“The band and I love performing at The Hub – it’s such a beautiful venue to play in and the audiences are always fantastic – great listeners, so appreciative of my original music and happy to join in with us with the covers. “We’re really looking forward to a fun evening of live country music.” Sarah Riches

Tickets for the show on 11th May are £15 and can be booked from the venue in person or by visiting thehubstmarys.co.uk.