A singer-songwriter is bringing her country sounds back to Lichfield.
Sarah Riches will be back at The Hub at St Mary’s with her seven-piece band The Dreamcatchers next month.
The show follows a sell-out performance last September.
This time around, she’ll be performing covers and songs from her current album, I Don’t Give Up Easily, which was recorded and produced in Nashville.
Sarah, a finalist in the 2023 UK Country Radio.com Awards, said:
“The band and I love performing at The Hub – it’s such a beautiful venue to play in and the audiences are always fantastic – great listeners, so appreciative of my original music and happy to join in with us with the covers.
“We’re really looking forward to a fun evening of live country music.”Sarah Riches
Tickets for the show on 11th May are £15 and can be booked from the venue in person or by visiting thehubstmarys.co.uk.