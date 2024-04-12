A candidate hoping to be Lichfield’s next MP says residents have been let down by traditional political parties moving away from what they stand for.

Richard Howard will stand for Reform UK at the next General Election.

Having worked abroad for a number of years in the aviation industry, the parliamentary candidate returned to the UK in 2019 to be closer to family.

But he says the challenges faced by residents due to Government policies and political positioning were immediately clear to see.

“I returned to the UK but because of extraordinarily high house prices I decided to live on a narrowboat and I have been moored in Barton Marina ever since – but I can often be found moored in Alrewas and Fradley enjoying nature as well as visiting local canalside hostelries. “During the Covid pandemic my small business was not able to trade fully and I found it a struggle to make ends meet. Because of this, I know how difficult our day to day life can be especially during the cost of living crisis. “The current political situation has resulted in many of us living on the edge like this every day, but it shouldn’t have to be this way.” Richard Howard

Mr Howard said he hoped to be able to give people living in the Lichfield constituency an alternative option to the usual parties on the ballot paper.

“It seems that the main political parties have moved away from what they traditionally stand for, especially the Conservative party – by aiming to please everyone it is obvious they are pleasing no one. “This has given me the motivation and desire to give my time to the people of the Lichfield constituency in the hope that we can work together in improving our quality of life and ensuring a more positive future.” Richard Howard