A Longdon woman has seen two sheep help her raise £3,100 towards her a charity fundraising effort.

Katie-Alice Healey is getting ready to run the London Marathon in aid of Children With Cancer UK.

To boost the fundraising total, she and husband Andrew donated two of their sheep to a livestock auction led by Peter Oven and Mark Elliott.

One of the animals was won by John Dixon from Gentleshaw – who then put it back into the auction to help raise more money.

Other buyers followed the lead with the sheep eventually being sold a total of seven times.

The second animal was purchased by Bill Clarke, from DME Tyres in Burntwood, who gifted it back to Katie-Alice’s ten-year-old son.

She said:

“It was definitely a surprise – we were expecting to make about £300 in total.” Katie-Alice Healey

People can donate to Katie-Alice’s London Marathon charity challenge online.