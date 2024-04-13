A campaign calling for increased funding for Britain’s waterways will arrive in Lichfield this weekend.

Hazel and Richard Owen are taking part in a 353 mile journey on their narrowboat Rum’a’Gin to highlight the Fund Britain’s Waterways (FBW) initiative.

The pair will be joined on the route from Yorkshire to London to highlight the need for more money to be spent securing the future canals and other inland waterways.

Former NHS manager Hazel formed the new FBW campaigning group. She said:

“Waterways are not just a national asset, they play a crucial role in our economy, health and wellbeing and the preservation of our environment. “From flood management to being part of our industrial heritage, waterways have multifaceted benefits that need to be protected and maintained” she explains. “However, funding cuts have already started to impact various waterways, and without adequate financial support, we risk the closure of these invaluable resources. “It is imperative for the government to step up and provide the necessary funding to ensure the navigability of our current waterways, support restoration efforts, protect the environment, wildlife, and sustain the businesses that thrive due to the draw of these waterways for both tourists and locals alike.” Hazel Owen

Although Rum’a’Gin – adorned with very noticeable campaign flags and banners – is travelling alone as they reach Lichfield Cruising Club today (13th April), the narrowboat will gradually be joined by an entire flotilla by the time the group hits London.

Hazel said:

“A total of 124 organisations have joined FBW and over 50,000 people have signed the petition. “We are passionate about our waterways and environment. We are doing this for current and future generations to enjoy the waterways in whatever way they want, be that fishing, boating, paddleboarding, canoeing or just walking along the bank. “All are pursuits that aid our health and wellbeing in a stress-free environment which in the long run could save the NHS money with fewer people requiring mental health services. “And that’s before we mention the animals and beasties that make their home on the canal. If our canals become derelict, which they could do very quickly, none of this will be possible.” Hazel Owen

During the journey south, Hazel intends to drum up support for the petition, hand out leaflets and spread the word about the unseen threat to one of the UK’s most undervalued green spaces.

Once on the Thames, the boats will assemble outside the Palace of Westminster on 8th May and blast their horns hoping to attract the attention of the decision makers inside.