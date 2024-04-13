Lichfield will let the grass grow to boost biodiversity next month.

No Mow May will take place in four areas of green space managed by Lichfield City Council.

Last year saw grass left to grow at Nether Stowe and Festival Gardens – and two new areas will be added this year with plots at Broad Lane and Eastern Avenue.

Cllr Rosie Harvey-Coggins, chair of the city council’s climate change and biodiversity committee, said:

“The UK has lost 97% of its flower-rich meadows since the 1930. “By allowing wildflowers and plants to bloom, it will improve the habitat and support pollinating insects and other wildlife in our city, as well as looking beautiful too.” Cllr Rosie Harvey-Coggins

Cllr Harvey-Coggins said she hoped others would follow the city council’s lead.

“I would encourage everyone lucky enough to have a lawn to leave a small area unmown during May. “It’s a great opportunity to get involved and increase wildlife on your doorstep – but when it comes to June, it is important to reintroduce mowing gradually to give insects a chance to move on and find a new home.” Cllr Rosie Harvey-Coggins