The latest programme of Covid vaccinations is being rolled out across Staffordshire.

The national and online booking system will be rolled out from Monday (15th April) for those eligible to have their jabs between 22nd April and 30th June.

It will kick off by prioritising the vaccination of residents in older adult care homes, before being opened to those aged 75 years and over, as well as individuals aged six months and over who have a weaker immune system.

People in these eligible groups will be contacted directly by their GP or they can enquire at their local pharmacy.

Jabs will be available at more than 100 sites across Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent..

Matthew Missen, a public health consultant with Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent Integrated Care Board, said:

“Due to the success of Covid-19 vaccinations, most people now have good immune protection against infection. “But sadly, we still see people needing admission to hospital due to Covid-19 causing serious illness. “This year’s programme aims to protect those most at risk of becoming seriously ill and needing hospitalisation, and I would encourage anyone who is eligible to make sure they are protected with a vaccine. “The Spring Covid-19 Vaccination Programme marks another crucial step in our collective efforts to fight the spread of the virus and continue protecting those most at risk of serious illness. “Even though we have done a great job at combatting the virus so far, there is still a need to continue vaccination efforts as viruses change and people’s protection fades over time.” Matthew Missen

For more information and to book visit www.nhs.uk or call 119.