A second half goal at Stalybridge Celtic saw Chasetown complete back to back away wins with clean sheets.

The Scholars started well in their push for a top half finish as left back Jordan Evans forced an early save from Liverpool loanee Luke Hewitson.

Ryan Shaw almost broke the deadlock from a corner but his downward header was cleared off the line by a Celtic defender.

Just before half time James Wren made a good save to deny Obua Mugalula – then after the interval Hewitson saved a one on one from Danny Glover.

The Scholars deservedly took the lead in the 71st minute when Sam Wilding played through Jack Langston who lifted the ball over Hewitson.

The win sees Chasetown move above their hosts in the table.