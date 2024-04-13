Business is booming at a Lichfield museum, a report has revealed.

The Samuel Johnson Birthplace saw a 17% increase in visitors between April 2023 and March 2024 and the same period the previous year, a meeting of Lichfield City Council will be told next week.

The bookshop also saw sales up 30%, while income from admissions rose by 36% thanks to the introduction of new events.

However, the museum has been forced to close since early March for building work, but will reopen this month.

The report by by Kimberley Biddle, museums and heritage officer, also revealed that work was progressing on a reconfiguration of the workroom to showcase the skills of Samuel Johnson’s father.

“The designer and bookbinding consultant will work with us to begin installing objects and dressing the room. “This unique display will authentically create Michael Johnson’s workroom and will include new interpretation and a new hands-on activity for visitors. “There will also be a short film showing the highly skilled process of bookbinding.” Kimberley Biddle

The report will be debated by the city council at a meeting on Monday (15th April).