Staffordshire Police is seeking to recruit new Special Constables.

The volunteer officers have all the training and powers of regular police personnel but are able to fit it around jobs and other commitments.

A number of Special Constables were recently inducted into the force at a ceremony led by Staffordshire Police Chief Constable Chris Noble.

They include welder Fares Seleem, operations manager Hana Bradbury and golf company owner Glenn Williams.

The training process takes place over nine weekends and gives budding officers all of the skills that they need to take to the streets and reinforces the demands of the role.



Fares, who left his role as a lawyer in Egypt to move to the UK, said:

“I was raised to respect the needs of others and to do my best to help them as much as I can, and there’s no better job to do that than as a Special Constable.



“I also feel a strong sense of duty towards the United Kingdom, as though I want to offer something back to it. I’ve been accepted into the country, had a decent life and I’m looking forward to a secure future. “This is all going to be passed to my family, so this is the least I can do to show gratitude to this country.” Fares Seleem

Hana said:

“The training was intense, but also informative and exciting. You have to learn so much in such a short space of time, but I was never left bored or wondering ‘what’s the point in all of this?’. “I enjoyed the practical elements the most – the public and personal safety training, radio training and the custody visit were very informative – but I also ended up enjoying the theory side much more than I anticipated.” Hana Bradbury

For Glenn, the chance to utilise skills from his career was an opportunity he was keen to pursue.

“I have always wanted a job where every day is different. Doing the same thing day in, day out can get very boring very quickly, so I was keen to have a change in career. “I’m a people person and I can talk to anyone with ease, so finding a role where I will be dealing with the public is ideal. “Taking on this new role is already an ambition fulfilled. I’m really keen to get stuck into whatever comes my way and stay true to my pledge to serve the people of Staffordshire.” Glenn Williams

For more details on becoming a Special Constable visit the Staffordshire Police website.