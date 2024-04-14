The rise of public libraries will be discussed at the next Lunar Lecture in Lichfield.

Steve Hewett will give a talk on the establishment of the library service in Victorian Birmingham at 7.30pm on 25th April.

The retired university librarian is in the final year of doctoral research for a PhD examining the development of civic culture during the late 18th and early 19th centuries.

His talk will highlight some of his work on the campaign for a free library service in the 1850s.

Tickets are £8 and can be booked on the Erasmus Darwin House website.