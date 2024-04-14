The owners of a vehicle stolen in Stonnall say items with sentimental value were inside the car.

The blue Land Rover Discovery was taken from Main Street in Stonnall between 8.30pm and 8.55pm yesterday (13th April).

It was parked outside a residential property at the time of the theft.

The owners said they are keen to get the car back along with items that were in the back at the time which have sentimental value to the family.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting incident 879 of 13th April.