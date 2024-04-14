Plans to demolish a Lichfield fireplace shop and replace it with four homes have been given the green light by councillors.

The outline application means that only the principal of the development was established, meaning aspects such as the design and look of the properties was not confirmed.

Five houses were originally five houses were planned for the site at 5 Stafford Road, but the development has now been reduced to four. They are expected to made up of two sets of semi-detached houses with parking provision at the front.

Cllr Diane Evans told a meeting of Lichfield District Council’s planning committee:

“I think it’s important that we do accept there are smaller developments here – we desperately need smaller developments in this district.” Cllr Diane Evans

Lichfield District Council unanimously passed the plans which means now details of elements such as design and highways matters will now need to be submitted for approval.