A TV star has officially opened a new ecology park in Lichfield.

Robbie Cumming, of Canal Boat Diaries, joined Lichfield and Hatherton Canals Restoration Trust (LHCRT) president Eric Wood for the ceremony at Darnford Moors Ecology Trust.

The half a kilometre development alongside the Lichfield Canal was completed by the trust with a grant from the European Regional Development Fund, as well as money from HS2’s Community and Environment Fund, Biffa and the Wesleyan Foundation.

Two commemorative trees were planted before visitors were given a guided walk and paddle boarders took to the water.

Carole Mills, LHCRT chair, said:

“This fantastic achievement is due to the fabulous collaboration of the team and is a superb example of what can be done when people work together. “The Lichfield Canal will provide a new gateway to the Black Country Navigation and is already bringing huge benefits to the city and surrounding areas, such as providing healthy spaces and improved visitor economy. “We’re creating a wonderful legacy for Lichfield and for our communities to use now and in the future. “Huge thanks to our funders who between them have provided over £420,000 of vital grant. “We should all feel very proud of having combined our energy, talents and sheer hard work to make this happen.” Carole Mills

More details about Darnford Moors Ecology Park are available online.

Robbie, who is also a patron of the trust, spoke to volunteers at the ceremony. He said:

“You’re not only showing the local community this lovely ecology park, you’re not just showing the West Midlands, but you’re showing the whole country your passion for regenerating canals like this. “I’m not just here as someone off the TV – I’m here to represent all the 35,000 registered boat owners in the country who hopefully will be making use of this one day.” Robbie Cumming