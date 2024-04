A local group will be on the lookout for a bats at an event in Whittington.

The Lichfield Wildlife Group will welcome Heather Lomas and the SE Staffs Bat Group for the walk at 8.45pm on 25th May.

The event will take place at Fisherwick Lakes off Fisherwick Wood Lane, with the group meeting at the car park.

Admission is free but donations are welcome. For more details call 01543 263082 or visit facebook.com/lichfieldwildlifegroup.