A Burntwood venue has launched a series of regular acoustic music nights.

The Grangemoor WMC will host duo GMO at 8.30pm on 27th April.

The Walsall pairing specialise in upbeat hits and “adding a twist to each song to make it memorable”.

Then at 9pm on 25th May the Burntwood venue will welcome Lichfield singer-songwriter Cloudy Galvez.

Admission to the acoustic music sessions is free.