Councillors are set to decide whether to approve spending £1.7million to attract an “award-winning” food and drink business to Lichfield.

The additional funding will form part of the cinema development taking place in the former Debenhams unit.

The money would be in addition to the £5million put in to launch the joint venture with Evolve Estates, owner of the Three Spires Shopping Centre, and around £3.5million which will be needed for Lichfield District Council to buy out their partners in the deal.

A spokesperson for the local authority said the as yet unnamed business was a “prestigious, high quality” name currently operating bar and restaurant premises across the UK.

If the investment is approved at a meeting of Lichfield District Council tomorrow (16th April), the deal is expected to be completed quickly for the company to agree a move into the revamped city centre site alongside Everyman Cinemas.

Lichfield District Council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for leisure, parks and major projects, Cllr Andy Smith, said:

“This strategic decision to invest in attracting a leading food and beverage brand is part of a proven approach seen in major projects nationwide. “Attracting a high-quality anchor tenant sparks interest and enthusiasm from other businesses, creating a ripple effect that will see more brands drawn to have a presence in the city centre. “It is also predicted that upwards of 80 additional permanent jobs will be created on the former Debenhams site. “Lichfield is forging an enviable reputation as a culinary hotspot boasting the only Michelin starred restaurant in Staffordshire amongst an array of fabulous places to eat. “Bringing a new prestige brand to the city will only complement this and give residents even more high quality dining choices.” Cllr Andy Smith, Lichfield District Council