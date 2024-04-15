The long-awaited game between Lichfield and Long Eaton at Cooke Fields did not disappoint as the visitors won a fixture full of entertaining rugby.

The home side started brightly and their first attack contained multiple phases of recycled possession, without them looking like breaking through.

But it was Long Eaton who broke the deadlock with their first real attack. They won a five metre line out and Lewis Giddings was driven over. Murray McConnell added the extras.

Five minutes later, the home side were level when Paul Maxwell-Keys broke through and Owen Boxall did the rest.

Around the half-hour mark, Long Eaton enjoyed a productive period as right wing Max Devergne scored two tries, while Lichfield were also reduced to 13 men for eight minutes following two rapid yellow cards.

From 19-7 the city side managed to draw level by half time when David Mott scored and then Boxall added his second.

Adam Spinner had converted two of his side’s tries at this stage and hit the post with the third.

The home side started the second period well, with Maxwell-Keys causing the Nottingham side further problems. He added try number four for the Myrtle Greens, which was converted by Spinner.

The game was decided in a 15 minute period midway through the second half as Giddings helped himself to three more close range tries. McConnell converted two of them.

There was time for Boxall to score an individual try from 40 metres out, converted by Spinner, but Lichfield could not find the all important sixth try.

The second Papa John’s Cup pool game this weekend is at Stow on the Wold.

Elsewhere, last time out Lichfield 2nds beat Burntwood 2nds 38-7. Chad Southam kicked four conversions as well as scoring a try of his own alongside Kieran Higgins (2), Isaac Craig, Harry Haddleton-Fripp and Harrison Stratford.

They are back in action against Burton this weekend in the same competition.

Lichfield’s under 13 side finally played their county final against Burntwood on Sunday, but were beaten 25-15 in a closely fought encounter.

The afternoon went better for the Colts, however, as they made their way to the county final via a 32-15 success against Longton. The final is on 4th May against Walsall at Wolverhampton RFC.