Police say they are investigating “concerning suspicious activity” in a Lichfield supermarket car park.

Officers received reports of an incident at around 1.45pm today (15th April) outside the Central Co-op store on Boley Park.

Staffordshire Police said a blue Saab car was involved, but have given no further details on the nature of the investigation.

Anyone who was in the car park or the area at the time who saw the vehicle or may have relevant dashcam footage is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident 289 of 15th April.