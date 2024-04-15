Work to refurbish offices in Lichfield city centre has been completed.

Central Co-op has moved into Central House on Queen Street from previous headquarters at Eastern Avenue.

The company has introduced a “hybrid workplace” space across three floors of the building.

The open plan design has been introduced by interior design consultancy Office Principles North.

Features include event spaces, themed meeting rooms and areas for focused activities. A breakfast bar and dining area doubles as social and entertainment space, while an outdoor terrace on the building’s third floor caters for meetings and events.

Liz Hanshaw, head of change at Central Co-op, said:

“With sustainability being so core to our purpose, we couldn’t be prouder of what we’ve achieved, with a modern, light and airy space where colleagues can be at their very best to make a difference for members and customers. “Not only have we created modern, convenient spaces where colleagues can work collaboratively together, we’ve also created a place where we can proudly host our events such as our Members meetings, in the heart of the city centre.” Liz Hanshaw

Tina Batham, joint managing director of Office Principles North, said:

“It has been a huge pleasure to work in partnership with Central Co-op to deliver its new Lichfield support centre. “Together, we’ve created a modern, sustainable workplace that embodies the organisation’s culture and values and cements its place in the heart of the local community. “The design has been shaped by Co-op colleagues and succeeds in fusing functional and creative spaces that promote both hybrid and collaborative ways of working. “The project has undoubtedly enhanced Central Co-op’s existing property portfolio.” Tina Batham