Lichfield rowers are celebrating after qualifying for a national competition.

The Trent Rowing Club youngsters aged between 13 and 16 will represent the East Midlands in British Rowing’s Junior Inter-Regional Regatta (JIRR).

Among the successes for the Trent Rowing Club group at the regional trials were Lichfield’s Charlie Kilvert who will compete in the Open Junior 16 Single Sculls at Holme Pierrepont National Water Sports Centre in Nottingham on 20th April.

Other local qualifiers include Yoxall’s Megan Cheetham and city-based Alice Shaw who will line up in the Women’s Junior 15 Coxed Four Event, while Whittington’s Nathan Madeley will battle it out as part of a team in the Open Junior 14 Coxed Quad event.

Karl Benton, captain of Trent Rowing Club said:

“I am incredibly proud of our junior rowers’ achievements. “They have worked so hard to prepare for the regional trials, despite having limited opportunities to train on the water given the recent flooding in Burton. “It is a privilege to represent the East Midlands at a national competition such as the JIRR and we look forward to competing against the other 12 regional finalists next month.” Karl Benton