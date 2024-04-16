Burntwood 2nds lacked the cutting edge of Lichfield 2nds as they went down 38-7 at Cooke Fields in the opening round of the Staffs Lower XVs Centenary Cup competition.

The visitors gifted the home side two converted tries in the opening ten minutes.

The first came from their own line out ball which ran loose for Lichfield to pick up and move to centre field for a score under the posts. The second was the result of an interception as Burntwood tried to exploit an overlap approaching the home 22.

The visitors fought back well with patient build-ups going through the phases to reach the home five metre line on several occasions but their only reward was a try for Ben Springett, converted by Craig Seedhouse.

Trailing 26-7 at the break, Burntwood had chances to turn promising positions into points but a combination of errors at vital moments plus sound defence by the hosts prevented a comeback.

Lichfield sealed their progression into the next round with two more tries and a conversion.

Burntwood now go into the Plate Competition and welcome Tamworth 2nds to The CCE Sportsway this weekend.

Elsewhere, a hastily arranged third team fixture saw Burntwood travel to face a well-drilled Willenhall 3rds. They enjoyed the end of season run out despite losing 54-0.

This weekend, Burntwood 1sts travel to Wigan to face Aspull in the second round of the Papa John Cup having been given a bye in the first round.