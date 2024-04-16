A Burntwood construction business is celebrating 30 years of building new homes.

Cameron Homes is launching a year of events to mark the milestone.

The company was founded by Ian Burns in 1994 with the backing of Tara Group owner Noel Sweeney – and has since gone on to deliver more than 130 developments across the Midlands.

Ian said:

“It’s been a fantastic 30 years during which we’ve seen remarkable growth at Cameron Homes. I’m proud of everything that we’ve achieved – the ambitious projects we’ve delivered, the team we’ve grown and the culture we’ve created in the business.

“During the last 30 years we’ve experienced and seen so many changes in the housing market including the introduction of new technology, the evolving wants and needs of customers and the increasing demand for sustainable and environmentally friendly properties, but one thing has remained the same for us – our aim to deliver high-quality homes for our customers in beautiful and desirable locations.”

Ian Burns