Lichfield’s MP has welcomed a fall in unemployment in the area.

Figures from the Office of National Statistics show that the claimant count in the constituency has fallen by 50 since the same time last year and 30 since last month.

Conservative MP Sir Michael Fabricant said:

“Unemployment in the Lichfield constituency – already low – has fallen even lower.

“The total claimant count including youth unemployment is 1,350. This is a half of unemployment levels in France.

“It demonstrates not only the high skills level in the Lichfield constituency, but also the work ethic of people living in the area and the sustained drive by Lichfield District Council to attract businesses providing employment opportunities.

“Repeated nationally, it shows a continued trend of recovery following the twin shocks of Covid and the war in Ukraine.”

Sir Michael Fabricant