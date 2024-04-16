Parents across Lichfield and Burntwood are finding out where their children have been allocated primary school places for September.

A total of 8,802 applications have been handled across Staffordshire – with the 95% across the county being given their first choice.

Figures from Staffordshire County Council also showed that more than 99% had been allocated one of their top three selections.

Cllr Jonathan Price, cabinet member for education, said:

“Our admissions team have been working really hard to ensure all Staffordshire parents know where their children will be going to school in September this year. “Allocating places always comes with challenges, especially with the increased demand for school places. “The fact that we can consistently allocate the overwhelming majority of parents their first-choice primary school shows how hard our admissions team works, and also how helpful it is that the majority of parents submit their primary school preferences on time.” Cllr Jonathan Price

The county council has also recently confirmed plans to build new primary schools in Stafford, Tamworth, East Staffordshire and Lichfield.

Cllr Price added:

“It is important to plan for the future, and ensure we are building schools that mitigate the rise in demand for school places. “Our forward planning has ensured that the overwhelming majority of parents are consistently allocated one of their top choice secondary or primary schools.” Cllr Jonathan Price