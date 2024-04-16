The sport of pickleball is coming to Whittington.

A court in Swan Park has been marked out within the existing tennis courts thanks to support from Whittington and Fisherwick Parish Council.

Played with a hard paddle and hollow plastic ball, the game combines elements of badminton and tennis, with the smaller court and slower ball speed making pickleball a game that can be played by all ages.

John Smith, former chair of the parish council, has initiated the project and would welcome interested parties to contact him on 01543 432848