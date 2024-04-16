Plans for new industrial units to be build in Streethay have been given the go-ahead.

Applications for phase two of the Liberty Park development alongside the West Coast Main Line were submitted just under two years ago.

Proposals for both a single and two-unit layout at the site behind Lichfield Trent Valley station have now been given the green light by Lichfield District Council planning chiefs.

A planning statement said:

“The market for industrial premises continues to evolve. At present, demand is for larger units with a higher internal ‘haunch height’ than was approved for phase one. “The internal height dictates the maximum height of storage racking that can be accommodated and cleared within the building. This is a crucial factor in the specification of modern commercial units. “However, occupier requirements vary and enquiries are received from a range of different prospective occupiers. The applicant wishes to retain flexibility and deliver units in line with the demand at the time of consent. “In order to offer the greatest flexibility to prospective occupiers, two applications were submitted concurrently. The intention is for permission to be obtained for both layouts, but only one scheme will be implemented.” Planning statement

For full details on the proposals visit the Lichfield District Council planning website.