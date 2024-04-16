A play performed in Lichfield will explore the journey of change, cultural differences and the conflict between old and new.

Pepper and Honey, which tells the story of two women and questions the meaning of home, will be at The Hub at St Mary’s on 9th May.

It follows Ana, a young Croatian woman, as she settles in the UK. But as she focuses on life in a new land, she is haunted by the voice of her Grandma calling for her to stay true to her national identify and yearning to for her to come back home.

The creative director at The Hub at St Mary’s, Anthony Evans, said:

“This poignant production comes from Birmingham-based Notnow Collective who specialise in putting the multilingual voices and stories of migrant artists at the core of their work. “The Hub works closely with a number of charity partners to support our international community and we’re delighted to be bringing Pepper and Honey to Lichfield.” Anthony Evans

Tickets are £15 and can be booked at thehubstmarys.co.uk or in person at the city centre venue.