The talented jazz trio of Nick Dewhurst, Phil Robson and Tim Amann played a set of their own original compositions for an attentive audience at The Hub at St Mary’s.

The work ranged from expansive piano ballads to jazz funk and blues that showed the pedigree of all three players as both composers and improvisers.

They started with Nick’s Serandorf Serenade which was a lively little opener, while Tim’s On the Way Back was a piano piece which showed the influence of such players as Tord Gustavon, Philip Glass and the minimalist composers as much as the jazz idiom.

Bird Street Blues was well played, with the catchy trumpet part and some inspired soloing helping to power the piece along.

The guitar-led Blues for Dave was an upbeat 12 piece with some jazz influenced improvising. Phil’s work Enjoy placed the rhythm centre stage with some finger twisting bass, while Still Waters, another work by Tim was a quiet reverie, full of moods and strange effects that showed how far the roots of jazz could stretch.