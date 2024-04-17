Liberal Democrat councillors say their decision to vote against investing an additional £1.7million into a new Lichfield city centre development was not because they oppose the new cinema.

A meeting last night (16th April) saw members of Lichfield District Council approve the proposals to put the money into attracting The Botanist to the former Debenhams unit, which will also house the Everyman cinema.

But members of the Lib Dem group had opposed the extra funding.

Cllr Paul Ray, the group’s leader, said:

“The reason why our members voted against this motion is not because we are against the development of the Debenhams building, or indeed against the planned cinema and the associated food and beverage outlets. “In the run up to the last election we were putting our weight very firmly behind this development. “But what we did not anticipate were additional costs, such as the extra £3.5million that Lichfield District Council will need to find in order to buy out the 50% stake in the project held by Evolve, the owners of the Three Spires development, together with the newly announced £1.7million to subsidise the proposed ‘anchor tenant’ operating a food and beverage outlet. “We in the council have agreed to put into the cinema a total of £5.3million, plus £3.5million for the buyout clause, and now we’re being asked to throw in another £1.7million. That’s £10.5million into one project. “The Everyman chain, who will be operating the cinema, have a preferred list of food and beverage partner outlets whom they believe will add value to the project, bring other well-known operators to the party, and increase customer footfall. “However, the one chain that has been selected as this ‘anchor tenant’ requires a contribution of £1.7million toward the fit-out costs – and it is not Evolve, but our council that is being asked to pay this. “We have been told at meetings that the offer on the table is stellar for Lichfield. That may be the case, but we have a duty to our residents to analyse other options and indeed other options do exist.” Cllr Paul Ray

But his views were criticised by other councillors who accused the Lib Dem group of wanting to drag out the redevelopment of Lichfield city centre for an even longer period.

Cllr Alex Farrell, cabinet member for housing and the Local Plan, said:

“This is an investment – we’re investing in the future of our city and the wider district. I live in Fazeley and I’m excited about going to The Botanist. “I want to take umbrage with what the Lib Dems. Just before the local elections they said ‘vote for change’. They put through letterboxes recently where they said ‘you voted for change, change is happening’. “I don’t know about you, but I wouldn’t want to be there on the first night of The Botanist having a meal with the Lib Dems because while we’ve eaten and are out the door, they’ll still be deciding what starter to have! “Yes, there’s lots of different restaurants and cinemas you can use in the world, but I’m pretty confident that officers and cabinet colleagues have done due diligence. If we keep waiting and waiting no change will happen.” Cllr Alex Farrell

But Cllr Ray said any delay would not lead to the entire redevelopment failing.

He added:

“The proposed anchor tenant is not a ‘make or break’ issue for the cinema’s opening. It would, however, mean some delay in moving the cinema forward while carrying out negotiations with some of the other food and beverage operators. “But my view, and that of the Lib Dem group, is that for the sake of £1.7million, we should have done that in any case.” Cllr Paul Ray

“Quite concerned”

Independent member Cllr Derick Cross also urged caution on the plans to push ahead with the additional funding.

“I am quite concerned about this as well. This is a lot of money and it’s not very clear what this money will be spent on. “If it is on the fit-out, then are we going to have a queue of other retailers that also want help? “We have shops being bulldozed who will have to move – are we going to look after them in the same way and let them dip into the pot? “If we’re going to help these people fitting out their outlet then we’ve got to consider doing it for others.” Cllr Derick Cross

Cllr Rob Strachan, cabinet member for finance, said the £1.7million would be for fit-out due to the council being the landlord as well as a partial rent reduction to “get the business trading and in a state of good health”.

He added that the chance to land two national brands was the “opportunity of a lifetime” that the local authority should not pass up.

“I couldn’t believe it when The Botanist was first mentioned because I walk past their prime Birmingham site almost every day and I can’t believe such a high profile and successful business would ever come to leafy Lichfield, the small city where we never quite get anything to happen. But it feels like this time we’ve got momentum and it is really going to happen. “In the context of true place making , £1.7million is relatively small beer. It is evolving into an amazing opportunity at relatively low financial risk. “This council is putting our money where our mouth is and shaping the district. “A comprehensive appraisal has taken place by Evolve – that is the nature of a joint venture. Our partners are experts and carry out assessments on our behalf and make recommendations. We bring financial clout and a very large amount of land. “To hear statements saying we should delay further, frankly doesn’t surprise me because it’s a bench [the Lib Dem group] that tried to scrutinise padel tennis 11 months after the point of decision! “But it disappoints me because this is the opportunity of a lifetime to bring not one, but two – in The Botanist and Everyman – nationally-leading businesses to this district and then reaping the opportunity to reinvest it in the district. “I’m sorry for the Lib Dems. They’ll look back and see what a missed opportunity this is to support this truly transformative scheme.” Cllr Rob Strachan