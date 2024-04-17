A marketing specialist from Lichfield has been recognised as one of the leading young figures in his industry.

Daniel Broadhead was named inThe Builders Merchants Federation and Builders’ Merchants News Top 100 Young Achievers in the building materials sector.

The marketing manager at Tippers was nominated for the accolade due to the impact he was having on both the company and the sector.

Daniel said:

“It’s an honour and privilege to be recognised as one of the Top 100 Young Achievers. “It’s a great industry to work in and I am grateful for all the opportunities and support from Tippers, colleagues and suppliers. “ Daniel Broadhead

The Top 100 Young Achievers will feature in a commemorative brochure and be invited to a celebration and networking event at The Belfry in May.