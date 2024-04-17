A Lichfield mother is lacing up her running shoes once more for charity.

Jayne Whitehouse will take on the London Marathon in aid of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF).

She had previously run ten marathons in a year to support the charity since her daughter Faith was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes in 2003 aged just three.

But five years after her last marathon, Jayne is ready to hit the streets of the capital this year for a new fundraising effort.

She said:

“Although Faith is no longer a child, my passion for this charity has only grown stronger. “Every day, another child is diagnosed with this illness and faces the challenges that come with it. “While there is still no cure, advancements in technology have made managing the disease easier than ever before. However, JDRF need help to continue making progress. “That’s why I decided to participate in the London Marathon to raise funds. “It’s been five years since I last ran a marathon, so the training has been a challenge – but I’m determined to do whatever it takes to support this cause. “I’ve been training mostly in the rain, running between 30 and 40 miles a week and have thrown in the odd cold water swim to help the joints too.” Jayne Whitehouse

People can donate to Jayne’s fundraising efforts online.