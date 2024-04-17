An Olympics special of a popular TV programme is to be filmed at a local auction house later this month.

The Bargain Hunt cameras will be at Richard Winterton Auctioneers on 30th April, with people invited to the Fradley salesroom to watch the action live.

Four unnamed Olympians will be taking part in the filming as the red and blue teams battle it out.

Six shows in total will be filmed during the day, with the auction starting at 9.30am.

Auctioneer Richard Winterton said:

“It’s going to a be a monster, extra special edition of Bargain Hunt. “We are very excited to be welcoming four Olympians to The Lichfield Auction Centre, so please do come along and join in the fun at Fradley.” Richard Winterton