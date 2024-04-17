The National Memorial Arboretum is offering free school trips to promote the importance of Remembrance.

Taking place on 2nd and 3rd July, the interactive outdoor event will feature practical workshops to help broaden the understanding of young people.

A total of 1,000 spaces are available for Key Stage Two pupils.

Lauren Vernon, learning and families officer at the National Memorial Arboretum, said:

“Each year we welcome tens of thousands of young people for learning visits, offering thought-provoking, curriculum-based learning activities which explore the key themes of service, sacrifice and the importance of Remembrance. “Developed in partnership with our parent charity the Royal British Legion, the Teaching Remembrance Days have been thoughtfully designed to help school children learn about Remembrance in a creative and interactive way, presenting a unique opportunity for young people aged seven to 11 to learn about history and its relevance in their lives today.” Lauren Vernon

In addition to exploring the new 1944 – what’s your connection? exhibition, pupils will interact with actors throughout the day as they bring characters from the period to life.

Schools are encouraged to book slots and find out whether they are eligible to claim a bursary to over the cost of travel.

Suzie Crowe, learning programme manager at the Royal British Legion said:

“Our Teaching Remembrance Learning Programme inspires the next generation to understand who, why and how we remember. “We are delighted to be holding the Teaching Remembrance Days at the National Memorial Arboretum again this year. The event will allow young people to discover and learn more about the stories of those who served in 1944 and encourage them to remember the sacrifices that were made.” Suzie Crowe

For more details and to book a slot visit the National Memorial Arboretum website.