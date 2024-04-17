A spoken word open mic night is returning to the Lichfield Garrick next month.

The Top Hat session, organised by local poet Joss Musgrove Knibb, will take place at 7pm on 15th May in the theatre’s studio.

It will be the third time it has been held at the city centre venue.

Joss said:

“There’s something so life-affirming about a group of people coming together to share their creativity. “At the last event we were treated to poems that took us away from the everyday into vibrant new worlds of comedy, beauty, poignancy and power, rounded off by the spellbinding storytelling of a ghostly romance. “Writing can be a bit of a solitary vocation, so this event offers a laid-back atmosphere of appreciation and encouragement, alongside professional staging, lighting and sound.” Joss Musgrove Knibb

Participants’ names are put into a top hat and drawn at random on the night to determine who will perform and offer everyone a fair chance.

For more details visit the Garrick’s website. Entry is £3 per person.