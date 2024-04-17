A hit musical is being brought to the stage in Lichfield next month.

Sutton Coldfield Theatre Company will perform Kinky Boots at the Garrick from 21st to 25th May.

Based on the hit film, thew show – featuring music by Cyndi Lauper – tells the true story of how a drag performer helped transform the fortunes of a failing Northamptonshire shoe factory.

It sees the company return to Lichfield for the first time since their success last year with Shrek the Musical.

The show will be directed by Kerrie Penrice. She said:

“Kinky Boots is a delight from start to finish, so I am thrilled to have been given the opportunity to direct this show. “From the curtain raising through to the last moment, expect glitz, glamour, larger-than-life characters with costumes to match, pathos and heartfelt human emotion, stemming from a real story of ordinary people who did something extraordinary. “I know this show will have audiences up on their feet dancing, singing along and crying with both laughter and a little sadness before leaving feeling truly uplifted. “Kinky Boots really is an all-round feel-good show that audiences will love – and it comes with a troop of dancing drag queens to boot – what’s not to like?” Kerrie Penrice

Kerrie is joined on the production team by choreographer Maggie Jackson and musical director Sheila Pearson.

Tickets are available online at www.lichfieldgarrick.com or by calling 01543 412121.

The cast will also given a sneak preview of the show when they perform a Lichfield Grub Club on Market Square between 7.15pm and 7.30pm.