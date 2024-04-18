Lichfield Cricket Club’s chairman says they are in a “strong position” ahead of the new campaign.

The cricket season returns for local sides on Saturday (20th April), as the city team’s first XI will head to Wombourne for their opening fixture.

The club’s chairman Andy Shaw is pleased with how they line up after a busy winter. He said:

“We have had a very busy period of activity at the club over the winter with a new committee in place and membership levels the strongest they have been for quite some time. “Following last season’s disappointment in getting relegated from the Birmingham League it has been great to see how everyone has rallied round and pulled together in lots of different ways – the club is in a really strong position. “We have always been a club that believes in progressing our junior players through into our senior teams, so we are really pleased that we will be fielding youth teams from under 10 through to under 19, as well as running the popular Allstars and Dynamos schemes for the younger ones, alongside our senior and women’s teams.” Andy shaw

First team captain Adam Braddock also highlighted the potential impact of the club’s latest additions for the 2024 campaign.

“Following last season’s relegation and the departure of several players, the club has looked to rebuild for the future with some exciting young signings. “The first team will be boosted by three new players – top order batter Muhammad Daniyaal, seamer Hayan Jafer, who has represented Worcestershire and Herefordshire at Under 18 level, and Pakistani opening bowler Umer Khalid who is studying in the UK. “As a team in transition, it is going to be an interesting season. We have huge amounts of potential and the challenge will be to convert that into a winning formula. “Most teams in the South Staffs Premier League have made some big signings over the winter months and plenty of high-quality overseas players will make the league extremely competitive. “There will certainly be some exciting cricket played for any local cricket fans out there.” Adam Braddock