A grants scheme run by Lichfield City Council is aiming to help provide summer activities for children and families.

The provision is designed to help facilitate new events and expand existing ones to give parents a greater choice of free and low cost sessions during thew school holidays.

Cllr Colin Ball, chair of the city council’s grants advisory committee said:

“We know that there have been cutbacks across the board in services for children and young people over the past few years. “This is an opportunity for the city council to support children and families over the summer – a chance to see families having fun in these difficult times.” Cllr Colin Ball

A maximum of £2,000 is available for successful applicants, but consideration will be given to requests for higher amounts from community organisations who are seeking to provide additional staffing resources to support a coordinated effort with partner organisations or authorities.

Cllr Dave Robertson, leader of Lichfield City Council said:

“I’m really glad that our grants committee has been able to find space to be able to reach out to groups ahead of the summer holidays. “No one can have escaped the fact that the cost of living is still a challenge across the city and that this is likely to be even more difficult for families across the summer holidays with the cost of food and activities continuing to rise. “By continuing with grants for summer activities for another year we can help support young people and families to make the most of the summer months” Cllr Dave Robertson

Interested groups can request an application form by emailing [email protected]. or collecting one from the city council offices in Donegal House on Bore Street.