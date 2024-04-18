A show in Lichfield promises to shake up the world of string quartets.

Bowjangles will present Dracula in Space at the Garrick on Saturday (20th April).

The production will fuse music, theatre and comedy together in an anarchic tale of the foursome being blasted into outer space to meet a mysterious benefactor whose proposition seems a little too good to be true.

A spokesperson said:

“With over 15 years of performing under their belts, Bowjangles have appeared all over the world from rural village halls to concert halls, festivals and street performances, hospitals and the occasional prison.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

Tickets for the show are £17.50 and can be booked online.