Plans for new apartments to be built on land in Shenstone have been rejected again.

The development would have seen a two-storey building constructed at the rear of homes at 8 to 16 Main Street.

But the application for the two apartments has now followed a previous one for the same plot last year in being refused planning permission.

A decision notice from Lichfield District Council said the proposals would “cause harm” to the Shenstone Conservation Area. It added:

“The scale, design and siting of the proposed development fails to have a satisfactory relationship with its surroundings and represents a cramped form of development. “The proposal would provide an inadequate level of amenity for future occupiers in respect of interior light received to habitable rooms. “Due to its scale, design and proximity to neighbouring properties, the proposal would appear as an imposing, overly dominant and overbearing form of development when viewed from the adjacent properties along Main Street.” Planning decision notice

