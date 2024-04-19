Allowances for local foster carers have risen in a bid to attract more people to offer a loving home for children and young people.

Staffordshire County Council said the annual increase had seen fees jump by 5% and allowances by 6.88%.

It means that foster carers can now receive up to £635 per child per week depending on their skills and the age of child they care for.

Fees have also increased for the specialist resilience fostering scheme, which supports young people to move out of residential care and into a family home.

Cllr Mark Sutton, cabinet member for children and young people at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“Our foster carers are making a real difference to the lives of local children and young people every day of the week. They offer their time, love, and commitment and we are grateful for what they do. “We know that our foster carers don’t foster for the money, but we know that it is something people need to consider, especially in the current economic climate. The increase in allowances and fees helps to show our ongoing support to them. “We do need to recruit more carers to make sure we are offering our children and young people the best support and care they need at a difficult time in their lives. “I would urge anyone interested in becoming a foster carer to contact the team.” Cllr Mark Sutton

Foster carers are self-employed, and most qualify for a tax-free allowance of £18,140. Additional financial payments are also made to carers, including birthday, holiday and festival allowances for the children in their care.

Anyone interested can request an information pack from the Foster for Staffordshire website or call 0800 169 2061.