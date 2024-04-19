An Alrewas woman is taking on a charity challenge to raise money for a charity helping homeless and at-risk young people in the Midlands.

Corrine Hughes will join thousands of runners in the capital for the London Marathon.

She hopes to raise £2,000 in aid of St Basils.

The charity provides support to more than 4,000 vulnerable young people each year, providing accommodation and opportunities to develop their skill.s

Corrine, who works for law firm Capsticks, said she had decided to run for the organisation after seeing their work when her employer chose them as their nominated charity.

“I’ve witnessed the invaluable impact St Basils has on young people facing homelessness in our community. “Their commitment to providing not just shelter but also opportunities for growth resonates deeply with me. Running the London Marathon is my way of contributing to their vital cause. “Running a marathon has always been a personal goal, but it’s also become a symbol of resilience and determination. I’m proud to be representing St Basils during this monumental challenge.” Corinne Hughes

People can support her efforts by donating online.

Barrie Hodge, head of fundraising and communications at St Basils, said:

“We’re incredibly grateful for Corrine’s unwavering support and determination. “Her efforts will directly impact the lives of so many young people in need, providing them with hope, skills and opportunities for a brighter future.” Barrie Hodge