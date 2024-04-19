A councillor has raised concerns over issues people in Lichfield and Burntwood face in accessing NHS dental services.

The meeting of Lichfield District Council was told by Cllr Diane Evans that residents were struggling to make appointments.

It comes after Bore Street Dental Practice was the latest centre to stop taking NHS patients at the end of last year.

The business blamed a “chronic” lack of investment in NHS dentistry for the decision as it switched to private provision only for adults.

Cllr Evans, Labour representative for Boney Hay and Central ward, said that while the issue was not the responsibility of the district council, it was important representations were made.

“I do believe that we owe it to the community that we request that it takes high priority at the county council – we are constantly seeing that people are having extreme difficulties. “It is an important issue in this district and all over the country in terms of the difficulty in obtaining an NHS dental appointment – it is particularly worrying that children are not receiving the dental check-up and long-term care as this could have severe consequences.” Cllr Diane Evans

Cllr Steve Norman, chairman of the local authority’s overview and scrutiny committee, said:

“It is an important issue and we have a role to play as a lobbying body and as a health scrutiny committee.” Cllr Steve Norman