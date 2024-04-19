An electric scooter has been seized by police after complaints from local residents.

Officers found the rider in the Netherstowe area this afternoon (19th April).

After being spotted by police, the rider dumped the scooter and fled the area.

PCSO Rosemary Sawyer said:

“While we are always patrolling – often in plain vehicles – we are never able to be everywhere at once, so we really do rely on people to keep us informed of anti-social and illegal behaviour in our city. “It’s thanks to local intelligence that we were able to remove this e-scooter from our roads.” PCSO Rosemary Sawyer