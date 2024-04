Hammerwich Cricket Club will kick off their campaign this weekend as they host Penkridge.

The two sides will meet in the South Staffordshire County League Premier Division’s opening weekend of action.

The league is expected to be competitive this season and will see Hammerwich joined by local rivals Lichfield in the division following their relegation last term.

The fixture against Penkridge on Saturday (20th April) will see the hosts looking to better their fifth place finish last season.