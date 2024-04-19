A Lichfield record store will be joining a global celebration this weekend.

Record Store Day takes place tomorrow (20th April) and will see more than 270 independent locations across the UK alone taking part with offers such as special vinyl releases to mark the date.

Among the businesses joining in will be Stylus Records, which opened alongside Minster Pool in 2022.

Owner Tim Balderstone said:

“Record Store Day is not just about buying records, it’s about sharing a passion of music and the sense of community that thrives in independent record stores like ours. “We’re excited about welcoming music lovers from Lichfield and beyond to join us on Saturday.” Tim Balderstone

Stylus Records is also working with nearby independent coffee shop, Melbourne, to provide coffee to those waiting in the queue, while customers also have the option to help raise money for the local Oxfam shop with any cash purchases seeing the fee to banks that would be paid if a card was used going to the charity.

For more information visit www.stylus-records.co.uk.