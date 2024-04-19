A man has died after a crash in Lichfield.

The incident happened on the A38 near Swinfen Island this morning (19th April).

Emergency services were called at around 8.50am after reports of a single vehicle crash.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said:

“On arrival we discovered a car that had overturned and four patients. One of whom, a man, was found to be in a critical condition.

“Ambulance staff immediately began administering advanced life support but sadly, despite their best efforts it became apparent nothing could be done to save the man and he was confirmed dead at the scene.

“A second man was assessed and treated for injuries not believed to be serious before being taken to Royal Derby Hospital.

“Two further patients were assessed and discharged at the scene.”

