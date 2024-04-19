Plans for a new 3G sports pitch and tennis courts in Whittington have been approved.

The development on the sports fields at the Defence Medical Services site on Tamworth Road has been given the green light by Lichfield District Council’s planning chiefs.

A statement supporting the application said the facilities could be used for a range of sports.

“The development proposals include the construction of a 3G pitch with football expected to be the sport played most predominantly on it, but it will also include line markings for hockey and five-a-side football. “The development proposals also include the construction of two new asphalt tennis courts located to the south of the existing MUGA pitch. While tennis is the intended predominant sport, it will also include line markings for netball and mini tennis.”

Full details can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.